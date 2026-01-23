Downing Street has responded to US President Donald Trump’s comments that British troops and NATO allies stayed off the frontline in Afghanistan, which have sparked outrage from former servicemen and their families.

As they labelled Trump’s comments as “insulting”, Downing Street has said that the remarks are “wrong” by the American leader.

Trump’s comments were made during an interview with Fox News, as he suggested that NATO would not support the US if it was asked to.

“We’ve never needed them. They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan … and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines”, Trump said.

According to Downing Street, Trump was “wrong to diminish sacrifice of British troops” in Afghanistan.

A spokesperson told reporters that “the president was wrong to diminish the role of troops, including British forces”.

“457 British personnel were killed in Afghanistan, more wounded. Many suffered life changing injuries, their sacrifice and others were made in service of security and in response to an attack on an ally”, the official added.

Meanwhile, armed forces minister Al Carns, who served five tours in Afghanistan, said UK troops “shed blood, sweat and tears” in the Asian country.

British troops killed in Afghanistan were “heroes who gave their lives in service of our nation”, according to Defence Secretary John Healey.

Trump’s comments were also slammed by former Defence Minister Tobias Ellwood, who noted the “immense” sacrifice paid by NATO allies when the US invoked Article 5 after 9/11.

“What Donald Trump says is an absolute insult to not just British troops but all the NATO allies”, he said.



Labour and Tories united in condemning Trump

Labour and the Conservatives have been united in the condemnation of Trump’s comments, as Care Minister Stephen Kinnock repeated the claim that the president’s words were wrong.

He said that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks on a regular basis with the US president, and that he is sure he will be raising the comments with the president.



Trump’s administration accused the UK and Starmer of “letting down” America over the Chagos Islands.



In response, the prime minister hit out at Trump, accusing him of “wanting to put pressure” on him and Britain.