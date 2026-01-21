The Green Party have claimed their first ever seat gain from Reform UK after winning a council by-election this week.

On Wednesday, Zack Polanski’s party gained the Derbyshire County Council seat of Horsley from Reform, with 43.6% of the vote.

The vote had been sparked after the council seat was vacated following the resignation of a Reform councillor due to ill health.

Horsley (Derbyshire) Council By-Election Result:



🌍 GRN: 43.6% (+16.7)

➡️ RFM: 35.5% (+0.6)

🌳 CON: 13.9% (-9.0)

🌹 LAB: 3.8% (-6.5)

☑️ ADV: 1.9% (New)

🔶 LDM: 1.4% (-2.0)



No Ind (-1.7) as previous.



Green GAIN from Reform.

Changes w/ 2025. — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) January 21, 2026

The Greens now have three members on Derbyshire County Council.

The council by-election win marks a significant moment for the Greens, as the first time they have ousted a member of Nigel Farage’s party in an election.

It was also Reform’s first by-election defeat in Derbyshire, Derbyshire Live reports.

it comes after months of success in the polls, in which the Greens have closed in on Reform, Labour and the Tories ever since Polanski became leader.

It’s also a promising sign for the left-wing party ahead of May’s local elections and Scottish and Welsh parliament elections.