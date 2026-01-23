A man from Bristol has died following head injuries after he fell from a ladder, according to an inquest.

Paul John Lumber, 61, suffered the fatal injuries after falling as he was tying a Union flag to a lamp post.

The painter and decorator from Bristol had been drinking alcohol while he was watching a football game on 22 November, his wife revealed, and he took his ladder from his van and went out to put flags on lamp posts after arriving home that evening.

The incident happened near his home in Duckmoor Road, as heard by Avon Coroner’s Court.

Emergency services went to the scene after being called by the neighbours, who heard a loud bank and saw Lumber on the ground.

He had surgery at Southmead Hospital, but he died on 6 December, as his condition deteriorated, the BBC reports.

Mr Lumber “fell from a ladder while tying a Union Jack flag to a lamp post at night after consuming alcohol”, according to assistant coroner for Avon, Dr Simon Fox KC.

He reached a conclusion of accidental death on Thursday, following a short hearing.

Lumber suffered extensive head injuries, including a skull fracture, and later died despite having two operations.

His cause of death was recorded as traumatic brain injury and a fall, following a CT scan.

Mr Lumber was a well-known fan of Bristol City, and had written two books based on his experiences, which explored football hooliganism.



Feature image from GoFundMe