Negotiations are underway to reach a three-day humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of about a dozen hostages held by Hamas.

That is according to two officials from Egypt, one from the United Nations and a Western diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomatic efforts.

The deal would enable more aid, including limited amounts of fuel, to enter the besieged territory to alleviate worsening conditions for the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped there. It is being brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, according to the officials and the diplomat.

The number of Palestinians killed in the war passed 10,500, including more than 4,300 children, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said.

In the occupied West Bank, more than 160 Palestinians have been killed in the violence and Israeli raids.

Ceasefire – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said any temporary ceasefire would have to be accompanied by the release of hostages seized by Hamas (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them in the October 7 Hamas attack that started the fighting, and 239 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group.

One of the Egyptian officials says details of the deal were discussed this week in Cairo with the visiting CIA chief and an Israeli delegation. The official said mediators are finalising a draft deal.

A senior US official said the Biden administration has not put forward any specific time frame for a pause in Israel’s military operations but has suggested that Israel consider tying the length of a pause to the release of a certain number of hostages.

If an agreement on the duration of the pause and the number of hostages to be freed can be reached and the deal successfully implemented, the same formula could be revisited for additional pauses and releases, according to the official.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said any temporary ceasefire would have to be accompanied by the release of the hostages who were seized by Hamas during the militant group’s October 7 assault on southern Israel.

Israel has said around 240 hostages, both Israelis and those with foreign passports, are currently held in Gaza.

A three-day ceasefire would allow the delivery of humanitarian aid across Gaza, including the northern area, the focus of Israel’s military campaign to crush the territory’s Hamas rulers.

Ceasefire – Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed mosque following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip (Mohammed Dahman/ AP)

Under the proposed ceasefire deal, some fuel would also enter Gaza for the first time since the start of the war, to be distributed to hospitals and bakeries under UN supervision.

Israel has barred fuel shipments to Gaza since the start of the war, arguing Hamas would divert them for military use. Over the past month, only limited amounts of aid, such as medicine, food and water, have entered Gaza. Aid workers say it is not nearly enough to meet mounting needs.

Under the proposed ceasefire deal, Hamas would release a dozen civilian hostages, most of them foreign passport holders, and provide a complete list of hostages to mediators, according to the officials. The International Committee of the Red Cross would be allowed to visit the hostages.

The diplomat said the talks are complex because of the involvement of different parties in the region and in Western capitals.

You may also like to read: Braverman takes aim at police over pro-Palestinian protests