US actors union Sag-Aftra has agreed a “tentative deal” with Hollywood studio bosses to end a historic 118-day strike.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the union said the longest walkout in it’s history will end at 12.01am US Pacific time on Thursday following a “unanimous vote”.

The union, which represents around 160,000 members of the industry, has been on strike since July 14 causing major disruption to Hollywood productions.

A huge shoutout to our LA members who joined the picket lines today. Thank you for your dedication during this fight. We are #SagAftraStrong TOGETHER. 💪🌟 #SagAftraStrong pic.twitter.com/ZROdcgmAKz — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) November 9, 2023

The deal comes after the union’s negotiating committee spent days deliberating over several items it deemed “essential”, including artificial intelligence.

It followed a “last, best and final” offer from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) – the group representing studios, streaming services and producers in negotiations.

The tentative deal will go to the Sag-Aftra national board on Friday “for review and consideration”, the union announced.

It comes weeks after the union confirmed industry chief executives had “walked away from the bargaining table” after refusing to counter its latest offer, sparking “profound disappointment”.

Hollywood has been at a near-standstill for months following both the actors and writers strikes.

In September the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which represents more than 11,000 members, agreed to a deal with studio bosses after 146 days on the picket line over issues of pay and the threat of artificial intelligence.

Throughout the strikes, Hollywood stars including Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis, US director Olivia Wilde, and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis have been keen to show their solidarity on the picket line.

On Instagram, Curtis wrote: “Perseverance pays off!” following news that a deal had been made.

– Who is on strike?

Sag-Aftra, the US union representing thousands of industry professionals.

The union, which has a membership of around 160,000, represents actors across film, television and radio.

This is the union’s first major members’ strike in over 40 years.

It comes as over 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) also remain on strike, having begun their own action on May 2.

– Why are the actors striking?

The strike has been called after Sag-Aftra failed to negotiate new contracts with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Negotiations with the AMPTP had been going on for more than four weeks, and the contracts expired at midnight Pacific Time (8am UK time) on Wednesday, having been pushed back previously from June 30.

Issues up for negotiation included base compensation, which actors say has been undercut by inflation and the streaming services, the threat of unregulated use of artificial intelligence, and benefit plans.

Sag-Aftra president Fran Drescher (Chris Pizzello/PA)

In a previous statement, Sag-Aftra president Fran Drescher said the AMPTP’s response to the union’s proposals had been “insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry”.

– Does the strike affect just actors in the US?

Sag-Aftra has members all over the world, all of whom are expected to respect the decisions of the union.

“Simply put, a Sag-Aftra member must always work under a union contract around the globe,” the union’s website states.

– Which big names are publicly supporting the strike?

Several Hollywood stars including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Ben Stiller, have previously expressed their support in favour of strike action, if a deal with AMPTP could not be reached.

On Thursday, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Sir Kenneth Branagh and Rami Malek, all walked out of the London premiere of upcoming blockbuster Oppenheimer.

On Thursday members of the cast of Oppenheimer walked out of the London premiere, following the strike’s announcement (Ian West/PA)

Sir Kenneth Branagh told the PA news agency beforehand: “Everybody is working very hard to make sure it doesn’t happen, if it happens I stand in solidarity with our Sag members.”

Murphy told PA: “I stand by my colleagues, that’s all I can say to you.”

– What are striking actors not allowed to do?

The union’s Global Rule One states: “No member shall render any services or make an agreement to perform services for any employer who has not executed a basic minimum agreement with the union.”

It clarifies that members do not work without a contract in films, scripted television, commercials, non-broadcast, interactive, new media, independent and student film productions, among others.

“If you are behind a microphone or in front of a camera, you should assume that (Global Rule One) applies until and unless an authorised representative of Sag-Aftra confirms that it does not,” the union’s website states.

Sag-Aftra says that it takes the rule “very seriously”, with violations resulting in disciplinary action ranging from reprimands, to fines to expulsion from the union.

You may also like to read: Negotiations underway for three-day humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza – officials