Speculation has run rife after Nadine Dorries deleted her Twitter account.

Boris Johnson’s closest ally stepped down as the culture secretary after Liz Truss appointed a new Cabinet.

It is understood she was given the opportunity to carry on in Cabinet but had chosen instead to return to the backbenches.

She had previously claimed Johnson was removed via a coup in an interview.

#KayBurley – To what extent do you blame Rishi Sunak for Boris Johnson's demise?



Nadine Dorries – "Boris Johnson was removed via a coup…"#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/3kz285Znj7 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 28, 2022

Dorries has since deleted her Twitter account, leading to rumours emerging over possible reasons why.

Parody Laura Kuenssberg had this theory.

BREAKING: Nadine Dorries has confirmed she deleted her Twitter account because she was ordered to only tweet when sober and that was a bit too much of an ask x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCFLauraKT) September 18, 2022

While Gary Burton suggested she may have deleted the account by mistake.

We can’t out rule Nadine Dorries deleting her account by mistake. — Gary Burton (@TheOfficialGRB) September 18, 2022

James O’Brien had a theory which seems to hold weight.

He suggested it could be possible that Dorries has deleted her Twitter account in order to prevent the House of Lords Appointment Committee from scrutinising the unhinged bile she routinely posted.

Not to rain on the parade, but it's possible that Nadine Dorries has deleted her Twitter account in order to prevent the House of Lords Appointment Committee from scrutinising the unhinged bile she routinely posted. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) September 18, 2022

Johnson is expected to appoint allies to the House of Lords as part of his customary resignation honours list.

No details have been confirmed so far, but some names rumoured to be recognised include Dorries and the former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre.

Thankfully, a record of her old tweets can still be found here:

If only there was an archived version of Nadine Dorries’ Twitter account. Oh wait . . . https://t.co/uQGtNukxw1 — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) September 19, 2022

Related: A return to public life? Prince Andrew issues ‘awkward’ statement