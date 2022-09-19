Center Parcs has reversed a decision to close its accommodation for the Queen’s funeral on Monday after a backlash from guests.

Customers had been told they would be turfed out at 10am on Monday September 19 for 24 hours, forcing them to find alternative accommodation.

After receiving complaints, Center Parcs has offered to allow guests on “longer duration breaks” to remain on site on Monday.

The villages are still set to close at 10am on Monday, meaning guests will not be able to use any facilities, and Center Parcs has offered a 17% refund of the lodge cost to affected visitors.

In a statement, the holiday firm said: “Like many businesses we have taken the decision to close all our UK villages on Monday September 19.

“This decision was taken as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment.

“We have contacted all the guests due to arrive on Monday September 19 and offered them a number of different options. Our villages will be open to welcome guests on Tuesday September 20.

“The vast majority of our guests are either due to arrive or depart on Monday September 19.

“We have however reviewed our position regarding the very small number of guests who are not due to depart on Monday and we will be allowing them to stay on our villages rather than having to leave and return on Tuesday.

“The villages will still remain closed on Monday and we will be offering a discount for the lack of facilities available on that day.”

Comedian Rosie Holt created another very funny sketch on the farce.

It is a few days old but spare a thought for the Center Parcs prisoners, sorry holidaymakers today!

Center Parcs rep explains latest decision to not allow guests outside their lodges on day of Queen’s funeral pic.twitter.com/9s6ZMIWFmH — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) September 14, 2022

This comment sums up peoples’ reactions to her video.

Comments asking if this is a parody or not tells you how brilliant this video is. Maybe it's the green jumper — John McGann (@JohnMcG11841957) September 14, 2022

