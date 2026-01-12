Nadhim Zahawi has defected to Reform UK in the latest example of a Tory swapping shades of blue.

The former Tory chancellors defection was announced at a press conference by Nigel Farage on Monday morning.

Zahawi was the last chancellor under Boris Johnson’s premiership, and served in Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak’s governments as well.

He was sacked as Tory chairman after it was revealed that he had breached the Ministerial Code by failing to disclose that he was being investigated by HM Revenue and Customs while he served in that role under Johnson.

Zahawi stood down as an MP at the last general election.

“We can all see that our beautiful, magical ancient island story has reached a dark and dangerous chapter,” said Zahawi.

Interesting choice if Reform wants to show it's not just a load of Tory has-beens – as Zahawi served under Johnson, Truss and Sunak — Lizzy Buchan (@LizzyBuchan) January 12, 2026

It’s arguably the biggest Tory defection to Farage’s party so far, but is yet another example of Reform recruiting politicians who served in disastrous Conservative governments.

Reform have spent months criticising the Tory governments since 2010, particularly that of Boris Johnson, with the party accusing his government of betraying Brexit.

Reform keep trying to tell the public they are different to the Conservatives, but this hasn’t stopped them recruiting such glittering Tory political talents as Nadine Dorries, Jonathan Gullis, Lee Anderson and Andrea Jenkyns.

The rats continue to jump from the sinking ship.