German far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) are set to be shut out of government after the conservatives won the country’s general election on Sunday.
Friedrich Merz’s conservatives finished first in the vote with 28.6 per cent of the vote, with the AfD in second, the Social Semocrats (SPD) in third and the Greens in fourth.
However, Germany’s main-stream parties have long had an unofficial agreement to never work with the far-right AfD in government, meaning the party will almost certainly not be part of any governing coalition.
In this case, it is most likely the conservatives will work with the SPD.
The result is an embarrassing one for Musk, who has spent months vocally backing the AfD.
The party had also been supported by the Trump administration.
On X, one person said the election result was Germans “rejecting fascism and Elon Musk.”
Someone else said: “All Elon Musk and JD Vance’s efforts were entirely in vain.”
Speaking after his election win, Merz condemned Elon Musk, saying that his “interventions from Washington were no less drastic, dramatic and ultimately no less brazen that the intervention we have seen from Moscow.”
