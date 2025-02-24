German far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) are set to be shut out of government after the conservatives won the country’s general election on Sunday.

Friedrich Merz’s conservatives finished first in the vote with 28.6 per cent of the vote, with the AfD in second, the Social Semocrats (SPD) in third and the Greens in fourth.

However, Germany’s main-stream parties have long had an unofficial agreement to never work with the far-right AfD in government, meaning the party will almost certainly not be part of any governing coalition.

In this case, it is most likely the conservatives will work with the SPD.

MUSK LOSES BIG IN GERMANY



Germany’s CDU/CSU wins big, while the far-right AfD underperforms in second—despite backing from Elon Musk and J.D. Vance.



AfD is now likely to be completely shut out of the governing coalition. pic.twitter.com/8EIrHAgVM9 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 23, 2025

The result is an embarrassing one for Musk, who has spent months vocally backing the AfD.

The party had also been supported by the Trump administration.

On X, one person said the election result was Germans “rejecting fascism and Elon Musk.”

Germans just rejected fascism and Elon Musk.



Thank you Germany 🇩🇪 — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) February 23, 2025

BREAKING: Germany’s conservative CDU/CSU bloc wins the federal election, with the far-right AfD coming in second but underperforming expectations, according to exit polls.



Looks like Elon Musk and J.D. Vance’s support for the AfD didn’t succeed. pic.twitter.com/nnBz9HCIIh — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 23, 2025

Someone else said: “All Elon Musk and JD Vance’s efforts were entirely in vain.”

The most important outcome of the German election from a wider European perspective is that the pro-Russian AfD will be shut out of government, and pro-Ukrainian Friedrich Merz will become next Chancellor.



All Elon Musk and JD Vance's efforts were entirely in vain. https://t.co/DWqTPnFdji — Jimmy Rushton (@JimmySecUK) February 23, 2025

Speaking after his election win, Merz condemned Elon Musk, saying that his “interventions from Washington were no less drastic, dramatic and ultimately no less brazen that the intervention we have seen from Moscow.”

