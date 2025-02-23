Elon Musk has issued a stark ultimatum to US federal employees, ordering them to respond to an email justifying the work they completed this week or resign.

The world’s richest man has been appointed by returning president Donald Trump to lead his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – a committee tasked with cutting government spending.

Posting on X, Musk wrote: “Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.”

Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week.



Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2025

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers, including some judges, court staff and prison officials, have reported receiving the email from the Office of Personnel Management.

The email reads: “Please reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and cc your manager.”

It also includes a deadline of Monday at 11:59pm.

Elon's emails are out.



Subject line: What did you do last week?



It asks for "5 bullets of what you accomplished last week."



Recipients must cc their manager and not to send classified info.



DEADLINE: Monday 11:59pm — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 22, 2025

🚨 I spoke with a federal employee that claims they responded to Elon's email with "You have no authority over my employment. A forced Resignation? I'll see you personally in court." This person is in fact a federal employee I know personally. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Y1dF0bPG7U — Ford News (@FordJohnathan5) February 22, 2025

The social media threat comes after Mr Trump fired America’s top general and a series of other senior military figures.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force General Charles ‘CQ’ Brown – America’s highest-ranking general and only the second black general to serve as chairman – was fired with immediate effect on Friday.

Trump also pushed out five other admirals and generals in an unprecedented shake-up of US military leadership.

On Thursday, Musk celebrated his new role within the US government at a gathering of conservatives by waving a chainsaw in the air.

CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk holds a chainsaw as he arrives on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference (Getty Images)

The SpaceX and Tesla founder brandished the power tool on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference at Washington, D.C.

The chainsaw, which was gifted to Musk by Argentina’s President Javier Melei, alluded to slashing government spending.

“This is the chainsaw for democracy,” Musk told the crowd. “Legalize comedy . . . It seems like we should have a good time, you know.

Related: World’s unfunniest man tells world’s worst joke – Elon bombs at CPAC