Suella Braverman has warned that an unchecked drive towards multiculturalism will end in tears at the National Conservatism Conference in London.

The home secretary has called upon immigrants to “embrace and respect” British values and actively play a part in their new communities in an unchained speech.

Reflecting on the words of Douglas Murray, a former associate director of the Henry Jackson Society, she said British identity “isn’t simply interchangeable with liberal values.

“Britishness is so much more than that, some of it unquantifiable, but all of it is to be celebrated and cherished.

“An unexamined drive towards multiculturalism as an end in itself, combined with identity politics, is a recipe for communal disaster.”

Braverman emphasised the importance of all immigrants learning to speak English, as well as adapting to wider “norms and mores” in society.

“Above all, they cannot simply turn up and say: ‘I live here now, you have to look after me’.”

Elsewhere in the conference, there were also esoteric discussions of “biopolitics” on the agenda and frequently shared denunciations of “wokeism”, particularly from Katharine Birbalsingh, who was once dubbed “Britain’s strictest headteacher”.

For your records, she is the one who said that kids should sit in isolation if their parents couldn’t afford school lunches.

She also said people from poorer backgrounds should aim to take “smaller steps” instead of going for top universities, like Oxford and Cambridge.

So an all-around delightful woman.

