Tory MPs have warned Boris Johnson against “hastily” reducing Universal Credit (UC) for millions of families, as the House of Commons backed a motion to cancel the cut.

Former work and pensions secretary Stephen Crabb insisted the Conservatives should be “standing on the side” of supermarket workers, cleaners and carers and said it was unclear why the Government wanted to remove the £20 per week uplift to UC.

He told MPs the “sudden, abrupt withdrawal” of the £20 uplift “is not the right way of doing welfare policy”.

Conservative MP John Stevenson (Carlisle) argued retaining the benefit boost would “improve many people’s lives” and aid the Government’s levelling up agenda.

Peter Aldous, Conservative MP for Waveney, advised that keeping UC at its pandemic rate will help “prevent many people from falling into poverty and despair”, adding: “It would also provide the platform from which families can plan for better futures and can then realise their aspirations.

“As a society, and as an economy, we will all be better for that.”

Ministers have come under sustained pressure to reverse their decision to end the £20 uplift introduced to support families during the coronavirus pandemic.

The extra payments will be phased out from the end of September, with the Government arguing it would cost £6 billion to retain them.

Labour tabled a motion asking the Government to cancel the planned cut, amid concerns it will reduce support for families by up to £1,040 per year.

MPs supported it by 253 votes to zero, majority 253.

But the motion is non-binding and does not force the Government to act.

Labour former minister Dame Angela Eagle, raising a point of order, said it was a “disgrace” the Government had abstained on the vote and claimed they “haven’t got the guts” to properly deal with such matters in the division lobbies.

Full list of MPs who voted in favour

Diane Abbott (Labour – Hackney North and Stoke Newington)

Debbie Abrahams (Labour – Oldham East and Saddleworth)

Peter Aldous (Conservative – Waveney)

Rushanara Ali (Labour – Bethnal Green and Bow)

Tahir Ali (Labour – Birmingham, Hall Green)

Rosena Allin-Khan (Labour – Tooting)

Mike Amesbury (Labour – Weaver Vale)

Fleur Anderson (Labour – Putney)

Tonia Antoniazzi (Labour – Gower)

Jonathan Ashworth (Labour – Leicester South)

Hannah Bardell (Scottish National Party – Livingston)

Paula Barker (Labour – Liverpool, Wavertree)

Margaret Beckett (Labour – Derby South)

Apsana Begum (Labour – Poplar and Limehouse)

Hilary Benn (Labour – Leeds Central)

Clive Betts (Labour – Sheffield South East)

Ian Blackford (Scottish National Party – Ross, Skye and Lochaber)

Kirsty Blackman (Scottish National Party – Aberdeen North)

Olivia Blake (Labour – Sheffield, Hallam)

Paul Blomfield (Labour – Sheffield Central)

Steven Bonnar (Scottish National Party – Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill)

Ben Bradshaw (Labour – Exeter)

Kevin Brennan (Labour – Cardiff West)

Deidre Brock (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh North and Leith)

Alan Brown (Scottish National Party – Kilmarnock and Loudoun)

Nicholas Brown (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne East)

Chris Bryant (Labour – Rhondda)

Karen Buck (Labour – Westminster North)

Richard Burgon (Labour – Leeds East)

Dawn Butler (Labour – Brent Central)

Ian Byrne (Labour – Liverpool, West Derby)

Liam Byrne (Labour – Birmingham, Hodge Hill)

Ruth Cadbury (Labour – Brentford and Isleworth)

Lisa Cameron (Scottish National Party – East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow)

Gregory Campbell (Democratic Unionist Party – East Londonderry)

Alan Campbell (Labour – Tynemouth)

Dan Carden (Labour – Liverpool, Walton)

Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat – Orkney and Shetland)

Wendy Chamberlain (Liberal Democrat – North East Fife)

Douglas Chapman (Scottish National Party – Dunfermline and West Fife)

Bambos Charalambous (Labour – Enfield, Southgate)

Joanna Cherry (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh South West)

Feryal Clark (Labour – Enfield North) (Proxy vote cast by Chris Elmore)

Daisy Cooper (Liberal Democrat – St Albans)

Yvette Cooper (Labour – Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford)

Jeremy Corbyn (Independent – Islington North)

Ronnie Cowan (Scottish National Party – Inverclyde)

Angela Crawley (Scottish National Party – Lanark and Hamilton East)

Stella Creasy (Labour – Walthamstow) (Proxy vote cast by Chris Elmore)

Jon Cruddas (Labour – Dagenham and Rainham)

John Cryer (Labour – Leyton and Wanstead)

Judith Cummins (Labour – Bradford South)

Alex Cunningham (Labour – Stockton North)

Janet Daby (Labour – Lewisham East)

Ed Davey (Liberal Democrat – Kingston and Surbiton)

Wayne David (Labour – Caerphilly)

Geraint Davies (Labour – Swansea West)

Alex Davies-Jones (Labour – Pontypridd)

Martyn Day (Scottish National Party – Linlithgow and East Falkirk)

Marsha De Cordova (Labour – Battersea)

Thangam Debbonaire (Labour – Bristol West)

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Labour – Slough)

Martin Docherty-Hughes (Scottish National Party – West Dunbartonshire)

Anneliese Dodds (Labour – Oxford East)

Jeffrey M Donaldson (Democratic Unionist Party – Lagan Valley)

Dave Doogan (Scottish National Party – Angus)

Allan Dorans (Scottish National Party – Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock)

Stephen Doughty (Labour – Cardiff South and Penarth)

Jack Dromey (Labour – Birmingham, Erdington)

Rosie Duffield (Labour – Canterbury)

Angela Eagle (Labour – Wallasey)

Maria Eagle (Labour – Garston and Halewood)

Colum Eastwood (Social Democratic & Labour Party – Foyle)

Jonathan Edwards (Independent – Carmarthen East and Dinefwr)

Clive Efford (Labour – Eltham)

Julie Elliott (Labour – Sunderland Central)

Chris Elmore (Labour – Ogmore)

Florence Eshalomi (Labour – Vauxhall)

Bill Esterson (Labour – Sefton Central)

Chris Evans (Labour – Islwyn)

Tim Farron (Liberal Democrat – Westmorland and Lonsdale)

Stephen Farry (Alliance – North Down)

Marion Fellows (Scottish National Party – Motherwell and Wishaw)

Margaret Ferrier (Independent – Rutherglen and Hamilton West)

Stephen Flynn (Scottish National Party – Aberdeen South)

Yvonne Fovargue (Labour – Makerfield)

Vicky Foxcroft (Labour – Lewisham, Deptford)

Barry Gardiner (Labour – Brent North)

Patricia Gibson (Scottish National Party – North Ayrshire and Arran)

Preet Kaur Gill (Labour – Birmingham, Edgbaston)

Paul Girvan (Democratic Unionist Party – South Antrim)

Mary Glindon (Labour – North Tyneside)

Patrick Grady (Scottish National Party – Glasgow North)

Peter Grant (Scottish National Party – Glenrothes)

Kate Green (Labour – Stretford and Urmston)

Sarah Green (Liberal Democrat – Chesham and Amersham)

Margaret Greenwood (Labour – Wirral West)

Nia Griffith (Labour – Llanelli)

Louise Haigh (Labour – Sheffield, Heeley)

Fabian Hamilton (Labour – Leeds North East)

Claire Hanna (Social Democratic & Labour Party – Belfast South)

Emma Hardy (Labour – Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle)

Harriet Harman (Labour – Camberwell and Peckham)

Carolyn Harris (Labour – Swansea East)

Helen Hayes (Labour – Dulwich and West Norwood)

Mark Hendrick (Labour – Preston)

Drew Hendry (Scottish National Party – Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)

Meg Hillier (Labour – Hackney South and Shoreditch)

Wera Hobhouse (Liberal Democrat – Bath)

Margaret Hodge (Labour – Barking)

Sharon Hodgson (Labour – Washington and Sunderland West)

Kate Hollern (Labour – Blackburn)

Rachel Hopkins (Labour – Luton South)

Stewart Hosie (Scottish National Party – Dundee East)

George Howarth (Labour – Knowsley)

Neil Hudson (Conservative – Penrith and The Border)

Imran Hussain (Labour – Bradford East)

Christine Jardine (Liberal Democrat – Edinburgh West)

Dan Jarvis (Labour – Barnsley Central)

Diana Johnson (Labour – Kingston upon Hull North)

Kim Johnson (Labour – Liverpool, Riverside)

Darren Jones (Labour – Bristol North West)

Gerald Jones (Labour – Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney)

Kevan Jones (Labour – North Durham)

Ruth Jones (Labour – Newport West)

Sarah Jones (Labour – Croydon Central)

Mike Kane (Labour – Wythenshawe and Sale East)

Liz Kendall (Labour – Leicester West)

Afzal Khan (Labour – Manchester, Gorton)

Stephen Kinnock (Labour – Aberavon)

Peter Kyle (Labour – Hove)

Ben Lake (Plaid Cymru – Ceredigion)

David Lammy (Labour – Tottenham)

Ian Lavery (Labour – Wansbeck)

Kim Leadbeater (Labour – Batley and Spen)

Emma Lewell-Buck (Labour – South Shields)

Clive Lewis (Labour – Norwich South)

David Linden (Scottish National Party – Glasgow East)

Tony Lloyd (Labour – Rochdale)

Carla Lockhart (Democratic Unionist Party – Upper Bann)

Rebecca Long Bailey (Labour – Salford and Eccles)

Caroline Lucas (Green Party – Brighton, Pavilion)

Holly Lynch (Labour – Halifax)

Kenny MacAskill (Alba Party – East Lothian)

Angus Brendan MacNeil (Scottish National Party – Na h-Eileanan an Iar)

Justin Madders (Labour – Ellesmere Port and Neston)

Khalid Mahmood (Labour – Birmingham, Perry Barr)

Shabana Mahmood (Labour – Birmingham, Ladywood)

Seema Malhotra (Labour – Feltham and Heston)

Rachael Maskell (Labour – York Central)

Steve McCabe (Labour – Birmingham, Selly Oak)

Kerry McCarthy (Labour – Bristol East)

Siobhain McDonagh (Labour – Mitcham and Morden)

Andy McDonald (Labour – Middlesbrough)

Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Scottish National Party – Glasgow South)

Stuart C McDonald (Scottish National Party – Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East)

John McDonnell (Labour – Hayes and Harlington)

Pat McFadden (Labour – Wolverhampton South East)

Alison McGovern (Labour – Wirral South)

Catherine McKinnell (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne North)

Anne McLaughlin (Scottish National Party – Glasgow North East)

Jim McMahon (Labour – Oldham West and Royton)

Anna McMorrin (Labour – Cardiff North)

John McNally (Scottish National Party – Falkirk)

Ian Mearns (Labour – Gateshead)

Edward Miliband (Labour – Doncaster North)

Carol Monaghan (Scottish National Party – Glasgow North West)

Layla Moran (Liberal Democrat – Oxford West and Abingdon)

Stephen Morgan (Labour – Portsmouth South)

Grahame Morris (Labour – Easington)

Ian Murray (Labour – Edinburgh South)

James Murray (Labour – Ealing North)

Lisa Nandy (Labour – Wigan)

Gavin Newlands (Scottish National Party – Paisley and Renfrewshire North)

Charlotte Nichols (Labour – Warrington North)

John Nicolson (Scottish National Party – Ochil and South Perthshire)

Alex Norris (Labour – Nottingham North)

Brendan O’Hara (Scottish National Party – Argyll and Bute)

Sarah Olney (Liberal Democrat – Richmond Park)

Chi Onwurah (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne Central)

Abena Oppong-Asare (Labour – Erith and Thamesmead)

Kate Osamor (Labour – Edmonton)

Kate Osborne (Labour – Jarrow)

Kirsten Oswald (Scottish National Party – East Renfrewshire)

Sarah Owen (Labour – Luton North)

Ian Paisley (Democratic Unionist Party – North Antrim)

Stephanie Peacock (Labour – Barnsley East)

Matthew Pennycook (Labour – Greenwich and Woolwich)

Toby Perkins (Labour – Chesterfield)

Jess Phillips (Labour – Birmingham, Yardley)

Bridget Phillipson (Labour – Houghton and Sunderland South)

Lucy Powell (Labour – Manchester Central)

Anum Qaisar-Javed (Scottish National Party – Airdrie and Shotts)

Yasmin Qureshi (Labour – Bolton South East)

Angela Rayner (Labour – Ashton-under-Lyne)

Steve Reed (Labour – Croydon North)

Christina Rees (Labour – Neath)

Ellie Reeves (Labour – Lewisham West and Penge)

Rachel Reeves (Labour – Leeds West)

Jonathan Reynolds (Labour – Stalybridge and Hyde)

Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Labour – Streatham)

Marie Rimmer (Labour – St Helens South and Whiston)

Matt Rodda (Labour – Reading East)

Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Labour – Brighton, Kemptown)

Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru – Dwyfor Meirionnydd)

Naz Shah (Labour – Bradford West)

Jim Shannon (Democratic Unionist Party – Strangford)

Tommy Sheppard (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh East)

Tulip Siddiq (Labour – Hampstead and Kilburn)

Andy Slaughter (Labour – Hammersmith)

Alyn Smith (Scottish National Party – Stirling)

Cat Smith (Labour – Lancaster and Fleetwood)

Jeff Smith (Labour – Manchester, Withington)

Nick Smith (Labour – Blaenau Gwent)

Karin Smyth (Labour – Bristol South)

Alex Sobel (Labour – Leeds North West)

John Spellar (Labour – Warley)

Keir Starmer (Labour – Holborn and St Pancras)

Chris Stephens (Scottish National Party – Glasgow South West)

Jo Stevens (Labour – Cardiff Central)

John Stevenson (Conservative – Carlisle)

Jamie Stone (Liberal Democrat – Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)

Wes Streeting (Labour – Ilford North)

Graham Stringer (Labour – Blackley and Broughton)

Zarah Sultana (Labour – Coventry South)

Sam Tarry (Labour – Ilford South)

Alison Thewliss (Scottish National Party – Glasgow Central)

Gareth Thomas (Labour – Harrow West)

Nick Thomas-Symonds (Labour – Torfaen)

Owen Thompson (Scottish National Party – Midlothian)

Richard Thomson (Scottish National Party – Gordon)

Emily Thornberry (Labour – Islington South and Finsbury)

Stephen Timms (Labour – East Ham)

Jon Trickett (Labour – Hemsworth)

Karl Turner (Labour – Kingston upon Hull East)

Derek Twigg (Labour – Halton)

Liz Twist (Labour – Blaydon)

Valerie Vaz (Labour – Walsall South)

Claudia Webbe (Independent – Leicester East)

Catherine West (Labour – Hornsey and Wood Green)

Matt Western (Labour – Warwick and Leamington)

Alan Whitehead (Labour – Southampton, Test)

Mick Whitley (Labour – Birkenhead)

Nadia Whittome (Labour – Nottingham East)

Hywel Williams (Plaid Cymru – Arfon)

Munira Wilson (Liberal Democrat – Twickenham)

Sammy Wilson (Democratic Unionist Party – East Antrim)

Beth Winter (Labour – Cynon Valley)

Pete Wishart (Scottish National Party – Perth and North Perthshire)

William Wragg (Conservative – Hazel Grove)

Mohammad Yasin (Labour – Bedford)

Daniel Zeichner (Labour – Cambridge)

Related: Reshuffle LIVE: Truss replaces Raab; Gove to Housing; Williamson sacked