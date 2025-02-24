MP Mike Amesbury has been given a custodial sentence for assaulting a man in his constituency last year.

The former Labour MP was caught on camera punching Paul Fellow, 45, in Frodsham, Cheshire, in the early hours of 26 October.

After hitting the man, Helsby could be heard shouting: “You won’t threaten the MP ever again, will you?”

Appearing at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning, Amesbury was handed a 10-week prison sentence.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram said the immediate custodial sentence was “necessary both as a punishment and a deterrent”, the BBC reports.

The magistrate also highlighted the fact Amesbury “continued to punch Mr Fellows when he was on the ground” and was “only stopped from going further by members of the public.”

A request for bail from Amesbury’s lawyer was refused, with the MP for Runcorn and Helsby told he will serve 40 per cent of his sentence, with the rest spent on licence.

Amesbury was also told to pay the victim’s costs.

After footage of the incident emerged last year, Labour removed the whip from Amesbury. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described footage of the incident as “shocking”, adding the party had “moved very swiftly to respond”.

The jail sentence means constituents could now try and have him removed from his seat with a recall petition, which has been triggered by the sentence.

If more than 10 per cent of voters in his constituency of Runcorn and Helsby sign the petition, a by-election will be triggered. A by-election would also take place if Amesbury resigns.

Related: Inside the Labour machine vying to oust Farage