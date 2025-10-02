Two people have died following an attack at a Manchester synagogue, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed.

On Thursday, a major incident was declared by emergency services following a car and stabbing attack at Heaton Park Synagogue at 09:31.

Police said four people were injured in the incident.

Police have since confirmed that two people have died following the incident. A third person, a man suspected to be the offender, is also believed to have died after he was shot by police. They explained the man’s condition cannot be confirmed due to “suspicious items on his person”, with the bomb disposal unit at the scene.

The force said three other members of the public remain in a serious condition.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester shortly after news of the attack broke, Andy Burnham have details on the incident.

The Greater Manchester mayor said: “What I have been told is police were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Middleton Road, Crumpsall, at 9.31am by a member of the public stating he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public, and one man had been stabbed.

“Firearms officers were deployed at 9.34am as police continued to receive further reports from members of the public that a security guard had been attacked with a knife.

“Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9.38am. One man has been shot, and that is believed to be the offender.”

Burnham said the attacker is “believed” to be dead, but that this has not yet been confirmed.”

He added: “There is a degree of reassurance that can be given here that it has been dealt with, it sounds as though very effectively, quickly, by Greater Manchester Police.”

The incident in Manchester comes on Yom Kippur – the holiest day in the Jewish religious calendar, when large numbers of Jewish people attend synagogues and fast.

In a statement on social media, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was “appalled” by the attack.

He said: “The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific.

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders.”

The government has announced there will be extra police deployed at synagogues across the UK following the attack.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan confirmed the Met Police would be “stepping up patrols in Jewish communities and synagogues across London” as well.