Richard Tice has spread mistruths about Keir Starmer’s Labour party conference speech in which he hit out at Reform.

This week, Labour’s conference has been taking place in Liverpool, and there’s been much discussion of Farage and how the government can fight the rise of Reform.

A lot of the discourse from the conference has seen Labour figures asked whether they think Farage’s party and their policies are racist, producing a range of answers.

During his speech on Tuesday, Starmer clearly took aim at Farage, repeatedly attacking Reform’s policies, particularly their pledge to scrap indefinite leave to remain for migrants legally living in the UK.

After the speech, Farage shared his own address on social media, in which he accused Labour and Starmer of ‘inciting violence’ against Reform.

This line has been parroted by the rest of Reform’s figureheads, including Tice. But during an interview on Sky News on Wednesday, the Reform deputy leader went one step further than Farage by straight up lying about what Starmer said.

Tice claimed the prime minister “literally used the words ‘take up arms and go for the enemy.'”

Starmer did not use these words of course, and it was pointed out to Tice that the prime minister was obviously not speaking literally when he urged Labour to ‘take the fight to Reform.’

'The prime minister literally used the word "arms", take up arms and attack, go for the enemy, just the most extraordinary language' – @TiceRichard



Reform UK's deputy leader is challenged by @darrenmccaffrey on claims Starmer called for violence against Farage's party. pic.twitter.com/Qd2vdNfKfN — Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge (@SkyPoliticsHub) October 1, 2025

But Tice was having none of it, and the rest of the interview was the usual laughable performance from the Boston and Skegness MP.

Richard Tice, "Keir Starmer literally used the words: take up arms and go for the enemy"



*To be clear, Keir Starmer did NOT say this*



And the rest of the interview goes exactly how you'd expect it would pic.twitter.com/9D2uizF1WU — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 1, 2025

In a post on X, Sky News’ politics reporter Ben Bloch dismissed Tice’s lies.

He wrote: “Fortunately the speech was filmed, so we know that the prime minister did not use the word ‘arms’, nor call on anyone to ‘take up arms and attack’, or ‘go for the enemy’.”

Fortunately the speech was filmed, so we know that the prime minister did not use the word “arms”, nor call on anyone to “take up arms and attack”, or “go for the enemy”.



More on the accusations and the PM’s language here: https://t.co/ktYGaRJAU2 https://t.co/pUC2nbDV2h — Ben Bloch (@realBenBloch) October 1, 2025

The part of Starmer’s speech that Tice might be referring to is when the prime minister said: “While we must come together to fight Reform, with everything that this movement has, we must go into that battle armed. Not just with words and condemnation, but with action.”

Reform’s copycat Trump act gets more and more embarrassing.