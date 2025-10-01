Nigel Farage has accused Keir Starmer of ‘inciting violence’ against him and Reform voters following the prime minister’s speech at the Labour party conference.

This week, Labour’s conference has been taking place in Liverpool, and there’s been much discussion of Farage and how the government can fight the rise of Reform.

A lot of the discourse from the conference has seen Labour figures asked whether they think Farage’s party and their policies are racist, producing a range of answers.

During his speech on Tuesday, Starmer clearly took aim at Farage, having labelled Reform’s pledge to scrap indefinite leave to remain a racist policy.

Now, Farage has taken another leaf out of Donald Trump’s playbook by accusing Starmer and his government of “inciting” violence against him and Reform.

In a video address released on Tuesday afternoon, Farage said the language used by the prime minister would “encourage the radical left,” which, funnily enough, is the exact same language used by Trump in his speech following the killing of Charlie Kirk.

He continued: “It directly threatens the safety of our elected officials and our campaigners. And frankly, in the wake of the Charlie Kirk murder, I think this is an absolute disgrace.”

Farage went on to say that he used to think Starmer was a “decent human being” but that he was “completely shocked with his behaviour.”

“I hope that when he wakes up tomorrow morning, he is ashamed of what he has done,” the Reform leader added.

In a more than seven-minute long speech, Farage even mentioned the infamous ‘bigoted woman’ gaffe from Gordon Brown during the 2010 general election campaign, and had the nerve to brag about campaigning for Brexit, which is now more unpopular than ever.

And he made baseless claims about crime in London, saying that “men don’t wear watches and women don’t wear jewellery” and “two-tier justice,” before claiming Reform’s vision for Britain is “the positive one.”