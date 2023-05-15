Michael Gove’s hopes of being knighted look to have been dashed after he was cut from Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

According to Times reports, the levelling-up secretary was due to be honoured for his longstanding service as a cabinet minister since the Tories entered power in 2010.

But a source familiar with the matter has revealed his name has been removed after he blocked Johnson’s bid to return as PM in the aftermath of the Liz Truss saga.

Gove is believed to have convinced Kemi Badenoch to back Rishi Sunak – effectively ending Mr Johnson’s hopes of a return to No10.

All outgoing prime ministers are entitled to nominate a “resignation honours” list bestowing knighthoods and other titles – and Johnson’s have been the subject of great speculation.

In March it was reported that the former PM had nominated his father Stanley Johnson for a knighthood – a move that was branded unwise by some fellow Tories, and “ridiculous” by Labour leader Keir Starmer.

And the ex-Tory leader faced accusations of cronyism in 2020, after he nominated his brother Jo Johnson for a peerage.

Rishi Sunak, as the current prime minister, has the power to block any nominations in Mr Johnson’s resignation list.

