Liz Truss is set to draw up a resignation honours list – despite lasting just 44 days in the job.

According to Telegraph reports, the outgoing PM will be allowed to observe the convention of compiling the list, raising the possibility that key members of the Truss campaign could be given knighthoods or peerages.

On Thursday, Truss resigned after just six weeks in the top seat.

The resignation came on the back of market turmoil prompted by her mini-Budget and a host of in-party rows that led to her home secretary resigning and chief whip walking out before being reinstated just hours later.

Although no names have yet been discussed, Truss could choose to reward senior donors who helped fund her successful leadership campaign, as well as aides who have been by her side throughout her parliamentary career.

Combined with her shortness of tenure, it could make any Truss resignation honours the most controversial since Harold Wilson’s infamous lavender list in 1976.

The list caused controversy as a number of recipients were wealthy businessmen whose principles were considered antithetical to those held by the Labour Party at the time.

