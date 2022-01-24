Michael Fabricant’s defence of alleged Islamaphobia within the Conservative Party has been making the rounds on social media.

The Tory MP sparked controversy after he said Nusrat Ghani’s claim that she was sacked as a junior minister as concerns were raised about her Muslim faith “stinks”.

He said the timing of her claim was “very suspicious”, and suggested it was linked to moves to get rid of Boris Johnson over the Downing Street lockdown parties scandal.

Fabricant added that Ms Ghani was not “obviously” a Muslim, and it was “lame” to claim that was the reason she was fired as a transport minster in a reshuffle in 2020.

Labour described his comments a “shameful” and called for the Conservative whip to be withdrawn.

'She's hardly someone who's obviously a Muslim.'



Tory MP Michael Fabricant declares that Nusrat Ghani's accusation of Islamophobia is a 'lame excuse' for her sacking as it's 'not apparent' she is Muslim.@toryboypierce | @Mike_Fabricant pic.twitter.com/jUvsKHteAL — LBC (@LBC) January 23, 2022

“Appalling, disgraceful thing to say”

Speaking on LBC, Mr Fabricant said: “The timing is interesting. I think all this is because it’s open season on Boris Johnson, putting pressure on him from the party trying to get him to resign.

“I think the whole thing actually stinks, the accusation being made by Nus Ghani.

“She’s hardly someone who is obviously a Muslim. I had no idea what religion she is. It does seem rather a lame excuse to me that she was sacked because of that.”

In response, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy tweeted: “What an appalling, disgraceful thing to say.

“If the Tories wanted to show they were serious about tackling Islamophobia, they could start by removing the whip from Michael Fabricant.”

Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds said the response of the the Tories to Ms Ghani’s claims had been shameful.

“For a Conservative MP, Michael Fabricant, to go on the radio and make comments that reflect exactly the sort of unacceptable behaviour Nusrat has raised shows just how deep the problem in the Conservative Party goes,” she said.

Reaction

Guys I’m in a bad place right now. Not mentally I’m just in Michael Fabricant’s constituency. — Marshall (@MarshallGradyT) January 22, 2022

Imagine if an MP accused a gay person of not looking ‘obviously gay’ which means they can’t blame others and can’t really call out prejudice. The MP would be sacked within hours. Fabricant has said exactly that about a Muslim woman. Not a peep from the party. That’s Islamophobia. — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) January 23, 2022

I've always thought of Fabricant as eccentric but not particularly demented relative to his colleagues. Is there any reason as to why he's decided to permanently trash his reputation in the service of a lost cause? — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) January 23, 2022

Keep sending out the brilliant Michael Fabricant onto the airwaves, Conservative Party. I'll help contribute top guinea-pig food & new cage toys if needed. — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) January 23, 2022

Do they think Michael Fabricant’s increasingly regular media interventions are helping their cause?



I’m surprised they haven’t closed him down frankly. Perhaps they should threaten to withdraw funding or something. — Brendan May (@bmay) January 23, 2022

Anyone else notice the direct correlation between depth of sh*t the Tory party is sinking into and rising number of media appearances Michael Fabricant is making. — Siobhan Benita (@SiobhanBenita) January 23, 2022

