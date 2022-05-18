Michael Fabricant says he expects a strong turnout from Conservative MPs in the Commons for Prime Minister’s Questions today.

It comes as one of party’s MPs remains in custody on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences spanning seven years.

Scotland Yard said the unnamed man in his 50s was also detained on suspicion of indecent assault, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.

Tory chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris urged the MP to stay away from Parliament but has not suspended the whip, meaning the suspect remains a member of the parliamentary party.

Eagle-eyed parliamentarians will be on the lookout for absentees today – with Fabricant leading the march.

He urged his colleagues to make an appearance, “not only to demonstrate their strong support for Boris but also to prove they are NOT the one told by the Chief Whip to stay at home.”

Related: ‘It feels like we’ve gone backwards 50 years’: UK inflation hits 9%