The Conservatives are set to unleash a new gimmicky three-word slogan on the public as they pledge to get tough on crime.

Channelling their inner Tony Blair they are set to tell the electorate that “crime, crime, crime” is what they want to focus on.

It comes as one of party’s MPs remains in custody on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences spanning seven years.

Scotland Yard said the unnamed man in his 50s was also detained on suspicion of indecent assault, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.

🚨New three-word slogan klaxon



Boris Johnson told Cabinet: "Crime crime crime is what we want to focus on." — Jack Elsom (@JackElsom) May 17, 2022

Firmer action needed

Tory chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris urged the MP to stay away from Parliament but has not suspended the whip, meaning the suspect remains a member of the parliamentary party.

The Metropolitan Police said officers received a report in January 2020 relating to alleged sexual offences committed in London between 2002 and 2009.

It was understood the Conservatives will not make a decision on whether the suspect has the whip suspended until after the police investigation is concluded.

The Prospect union, which represents hundreds of staff working in the Houses of Parliament, said firmer action is needed.

Deputy general secretary Garry Graham said: “What will it take for Parliament to finally take its responsibility to its staff and visitors seriously and suspend access to the estate for parliamentarians under investigation for sexual offences?

“Voluntary agreements to stay away do not work, as demonstrated by Imran Ahmad Khan’s attendance at Westminster whilst investigations were ongoing, despite agreeing to stay away.

“Parliament has the same responsibilities towards its staff as any other workplace and it must live up to them.”

Sleaze in Westminster

The arrest comes amid renewed scrutiny of sleaze in Westminster following a string of cases.

Former Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan quit the Commons earlier this month after being convicted of sexually assaulting a boy.

David Warburton had the Conservative whip withdrawn after allegations of sexual harassment and cocaine use emerged.

Over the last year, about 15 MPs are suspected to have been investigated by Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) watchdog that examines allegations of bullying, harassment or sexual misconduct.

