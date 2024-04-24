Former Labour minister and crossbench peer Frank Field has died at the age of 81, his family has announced.

Lord Field of Birkenhead died in a London care home on Tuesday night following a period of illness.

He is survived by two brothers.

The statement announcing his death, issued by his Parliamentary researcher Daniel Sanchez, said: “He will be mourned by admirers across politics, but above all he will be greatly missed by those lucky enough to have enjoyed his laughter and friendship.”

Labour MP Frank Field, then chairman of the Work and Pensions Committee, speaks in the House of Commons in October 2016 (PA)

Lord Field took his seat in the upper chamber in October 2020 after being elected 10 times to represent Birkenhead between 1979 and 2019.

He served as welfare reform minister in Tony Blair’s first government in 1997 and went on to chair the Work and Pensions Select Committee.

He later resigned the Labour whip over antisemitism and “nastiness” in the party under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.

The veteran politician was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour in 2021, describing it at the time as a “terrific privilege”.

