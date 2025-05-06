Donald Trump is planning to send migrants to hotels built by Britain in Rwanda.

The New York Times reports that the US President will house those who have been deported in Rwandan hotels which have been paid for by British taxpayers.

When asked about the scheme, a Rwandan government official said: “Those are details that will be discussed at an appropriate time.”

Under the agreement, Rwanda would join the list of third countries where the Trump administration sends deportees.

The 78-year-old has been criticised for sending migrants to prisons in El Salvador, with some labelling it ‘hell on earth’.

Rwanda’s foreign affairs minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe, said talks between the country and the Trump administration were in the ‘early stages’.

Additionally, Britain’s use of the accommodation was blasted and scrapped by Keir Starmer just days after Labour won last year’s general election.

Starmer axed the deportation plan, with Tories insisting the programme hadn’t began, however, legal clearance from the High Court of Justice and was scheduled for June 14, 2022 – two years before Labour came to power.

The plan had bumps in the road including last-minute interim measure by the European Court of Human Rights.

In the end, despite spending more than £700 million on the construction of migrant detention facilities, barely a single person was sent to Rwanda by the UK government. As the Labour attack line goes, the Tories sent more of their own ministers there than they did asylum seekers.

Related: Trump claims he ‘knew nothing’ about AI pic of him as pope