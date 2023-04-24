Lord Frost and Jacob Rees-Mogg have argued for more Conservatism as Britain battles with the adverse effects of Brexit.

Writing in The Telegraph, two of the leading advocates of the UK’s split with the European Union outlined their new vision that is due to be unveiled at the NatCon Conference in London next month.

Arguing for a ‘Peter Pan’ fix to the country’s current woes, they say the key to success is not maintaining mutually beneficial relations with your closest and most lucrative trading partner, but having “belief” in the nation-state and its ability to deliver.

They blame the current economic and social malaise that has swept across the country on too much government intervention which has led to negative economic growth, declining social cohesion and the highest levels of tax and spending since the war.

Taking aim at free speech, free thought and free institutions, Frost and Rees-Mogg say the “sovereign government of Britain” has been a stoic defender of Conservatism, and it is there that we will find our new road to prosperity.

“Rebuilding Britain in the interest of everyone who lives here must now be our great project after leaving the European Union”, they say.

As for how we ended up here in the first place? Niente, naturally.

