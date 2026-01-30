The Green Party have selected local councillor Hannah Spencer as their candidate for the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.

Spencer is a Trafford councillor and plumber by trade who is also training to become a plasterer. She has lived in Greater Manchester her entire life, and previously represented the Greens in the 2024 election for mayor of Manchester.

She was selected by party members as the Green candidate for the by-election, which will be held on February 26.

The 34-year-old won 457 votes, compared with 65 for Fesl Raza-Khan and 63 for Sarah Wakefield, who were the other candidates up for selection.

Speaking about her selection, Spencer said: “I work as a plumber, something I’ve done since leaving education at 16. I’m training to become a plasterer too. I’ve lived in the constituency and still work here. So, I know the issues and what people want to change.

“This is a crucial by-election. The choice is clear – Green v Reform. Hope v hate.

“Only the Green Party can stop Reform in this by election.”

Speaking about Reform’s decision to choose hard-right academic and GB News host Matt Goodwin as their candidate, Spencer said: “Reform have chosen a candidate that will divide our community. He doesn’t even think many of the people who live and work here are even British.

“I will bring the people of Gorton and Denton together.”

Say hello to Hannah Spencer—councillor, plumber, greyhound lover and your Green Party candidate for Gorton and Denton 💚 pic.twitter.com/INlGFkXO1b — The Green Party (@TheGreenParty) January 30, 2026

Green leader Zack Polanski said: “Hannah Spencer will be a brilliant MP for the people of Gorton and Denton. I’m a Mancunian and know when someone genuinely wants to roll up their sleeves and work for the community. Hannah is that person.

“We have just days to stop Reform and make hope normal again.”

Spencer’s selection has been praised, with many saying she is much more representative than Goodwin.

Left – Green candidate 💚



Hannah Spencer, working class plumber and greater Manchester through and through.



(Far) Right – Reform UK candidate 🟣



Racist anti-academic from St Albans.



Your choice Gorton & Denton pic.twitter.com/Tpv8egQ5bL — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) January 30, 2026

“I didn’t grow up wanting to be a politician. I’m a plumber. I fix homes for a living.” – Hannah Spencer, @TheGreenParty parliamentary candidate for Gorton and Denton.



Every day workers, coming together, grafting for our communities. That’s what Greens are about! Now let’s win! pic.twitter.com/NrNWkr1zYk — Cllr Nick Hartley – Green Party (@NickHartley) January 30, 2026

A plumber also training to be a plasterer.



What happens when you allow members to democratically select your candidates: regular, hardworking people rather than Spads and the Westminster elite.



Good luck @GreenPartyHan https://t.co/Vl2jvqi11z — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) January 29, 2026

The Gorton and Denton by-election is being tipped as a straight race between Reform and the Greens following Labour’s decision to block Andy Burnham from standing in the seat.