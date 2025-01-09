Liz Truss has sent Keir Starmer a cease and desist letter warning him to stop saying that she “crashed the economy”.

Lawyers of the former prime minister have claimed that the remarks leading up to the previous general elections are likely to “cause serious harm to her reputation” and claimed such comments were “false and defamatory”.

They suggested that such comments made by the current prime minister also contributed to Truss losing her South West Norfolk seat.

Truss spent 44 chaotic days in power, from 6 September to 25 October, and was comedically outlasted by a lettuce in a joke set up by The Daily Star.

The letter, which was first seen by The Telegraph, argues that the aftermath of her 44 day tenure was not the cause for an economic crash as there was subsequently no fall in economic output or rise in unemployment.

The letter reads: “We are writing in relation to statements you have made publicly in respect of our client which have caused and will likely continue to cause serious harm to her reputation.

“Of particular concern are the false and defamatory public statements you made about our client in the lead-up to the UK general election from late May 2024, at a time when you knew or ought to have known that those statements were false and the statements were likely to materially impact public opinion of our client whilst she was standing as the parliamentary candidate for the Conservative Party in South West Norfolk.”

The letter adds: “The statements are defamatory and are causing continuing damage to our client’s reputation.

“Accordingly, our client requests that you immediately cease and desist from repeating the defamatory statements at any point, from causing them to be repeated or from otherwise re-publishing the defamatory statements or any part of them.”

Sure Liz, sure.

Related: Scousers tell Musk to keep his mitts off Liverpool