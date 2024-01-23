A shocking Panorama clip has resurfaced on the back of new revelations showcasing the shocking condition of many UK schools.

BBC Panorama has found that many children are being taught in buildings that are “not fit for purpose”, with some being forced to wear coats and gloves to keep warm.

One head teacher at a school in Devon says despite parts of the school being seemingly impossible to heat, he has been told it does not qualify for extra money for repairs.

According to the government’s own figures, the average primary in England needs £300,000 worth of maintenance or upgrades, while the average secondary school needs an estimated £1.5 million.

The revelations have resulted in a similar Panorama investigation from 2018 resurfacing, showing how a businessman who set up an academy trust has been personally profiting from government funds earmarked for essential repairs.

Watch the clip in full below:

‘Sorry, stop filming’



Watch the moment a businessman who set up an academy trust is confronted by our reporter @munro_bronagh over accusations that the trust made false claims for government money.



Watch 'Profits before Pupils? The Academies Scandal’ @BBCOne at 8:30pm. pic.twitter.com/kX4F9RFKwy — BBC Panorama (@BBCPanorama) September 10, 2018

