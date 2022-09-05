This September, one of London’s most iconic dining establishments – Galvin at Windows will host a live music and dining extravaganza on four Fridays in September, 28 floors above London.

Diners will be treated to a four-course dinner, live entertainment throughout full of modern classics serenading diners on a baby grand piano, followed by a live DJ and drinks at 10° Sky Bar.

Launching on 9 September 2022 with just 100 spaces per evening, your experience will start with a welcome cocktail served at your table before a four-course dinner.

The bespoke menu has been crafted by Head Chef Marc Hardiman to bring the best of the seasons.

The full menu is below and highlights include a snack of cured salmon, ponzu, bonito & gold, a starter of venison tartare, Japanese umeboshi plum and Urfa chilli followed by a show-stopping Beef Wellington, carved at the table.

Sweet temptations include a colourful Solero with tropical fruits and Tahitian vanilla, a Valrhona chocolate soufflé and a selection of fine cheeses.

Live entertainment will be provided by Music Around Me who will be bringing London’s most talented singers, musicians and performers to Friday Horizons at Galvin at Windows.

Each Friday will see the vocal talents of Sofie, Florelie or Kerri accompanied by a baby grand piano performing modern classics by artists like Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, Dua Lipa and many more.

There will also be an opportunity on the night to make a special song request of your choice and three of these requests will be performed for everyone to enjoy. So if you are celebrating a birthday, anniversary or even the weekend, let the team know if you have a song request.

After dinner, the party continues with a live DJ that will play in 10° Sky Bar until late. The drinks offering continues to excite before, during and after dinner at 10° Sky Bar with Bar Manager Simona Reipaite and Assistant Bar Manager Matteo Giannuzzi crafting an unforgettable menu of four new Friday Horizons cocktails, all against a backdrop of luscious green interiors and of course breath-taking views.

Floating dream-like above the city on the 28th floor of the London Hilton on Park Lane, with an interior epitomising the glamour of Friday nights in Mayfair, Galvin at Windows is renowned for its stunning views over the capital, award winning food, wine and service. General Manager, Peter Avis, says: “We are so excited to be collaborating with Music Around Me to bring an exciting new vibe to Friday nights in Mayfair. We want to start the weekends with a real bang, showcasing how hard we’re working to evolve what we can offer to all our guests with an interactive, fun, new experience.”

This special experience will be available to 100 guests only per evening across four Fridays on 9,16, 23 and 30 September at £79 per person for four courses, a welcome cocktail and live entertainment throughout the evening. For those who want to enjoy the menu without any live entertainment, early dinner sittings are available between 6pm and 7pm at £69 per person.

Book the Friday Horizons at Galvin at Windows experience here or email reservations@galvinatwindows.com

Friday Horizons at Galvin at Windows Menu (subject to change)

Snacks

French radish, seaweed dip

Cured salmon, ponzu, bonito & gold

Whipped livers, Madeira & truffle cornetto

Starters

Isle of Wight Heirloom tomatoes, goat’s curd, black olive

Portland crab, corn, hazelnut, coastal herbs

Venison tartare, Japanese umeboshi plum, Urfa chilli

Mains

Beef Wellington, celeriac, Lyonnaise onions, Bordelaise sauce (carved at the table)

Cornish cod, Fowey mussels, parsley

Parmesan gnocchi, summer squash, basil, pine nuts

Desserts

Solero, tropical fruits, Tahitian vanilla

Valrhona chocolate soufflé, salted caramel, milk ice cream

A selection of fine seasonal cheeses supplied by Maitre affineur ‘Buchanans’

