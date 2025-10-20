Nigel Farage has been labelled misogynistic and disrespectful for the way he spoke to Mishal Husain during an interview with the journalist.

The Reform UK leader was speaking to Husain as part of an interview for Bloomberg when she challenged him over his recent comments saying he would ‘shoot down’ Russian planes that enter NATO airspace.

Husain asked Farage: “If you were prime minister and Russian jets entered Nato air space, where do you stand on that?”

“Got to shoot them down,” Farage replied.

When Husain pushed the politician over the potential consequences of shooting down Russian planes, Farage condescendingly butted in: “Listen love, you’re trying ever so hard.”

As Husain asked him if he was suggesting Russia “needs to be taught a lesson,” Farage again said: “Listen love, you’re trying ever so hard.

He continued: “I’m the only person in the world, I think, that stood up in the European Parliament in 2014, and d’you know what I said? There will be a war in Ukraine. It’s coming. I’m the only person that got it right.”

Farage has been widely condemned for the tone he took with Husain.

Reacting to the clip on X, one person said it was a glimpse into how Reform would treat the “dignity and rights” of women if they were in power.

If you’re a woman, you’ve just been shown how Reform will treat your dignity and rights: Mishal Hussain repeatedly addressed by Farage as “love”as he squirms during questioning around the Reform/Russia scandal. He isn’t fit to lead and our country. pic.twitter.com/vUJu4uQSKb — Peter Kay (🦋@theonlypeterkay.bsky.social) (@theonlypeterkay) October 18, 2025

Others labelled Farage’s behaviour “gross” and said he was a “disgrace.”

You can take the man out of the 1970's etc.



What an absolutely gross man. https://t.co/nqMoQxzG8a — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) October 18, 2025

Some suggested Farage’s disrespectful behaviour was because he felt intimidate by someone who is “streets ahead of him intellectually.”