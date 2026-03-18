Finland’s president Alexander Stubb has delivered a scathing analysis of Brexit, labelling it a “colossal mistake.”

Speaking at the Chatham House think tank during a visit to London, Stubb called for more cooperation between the UK and Brussels on areas such as defense and intelligence sharing, trade and access to the single market, and technology and innovation.

“I think Brexit was a colossal mistake,” he said. “I am too diplomatic to express exactly what I think about those who promoted Brexit during the campaign, and those who still say that Brexit is a good thing.

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“But I do think it’s not only shooting yourself in the foot, but it’s like amputating your leg without medical reason for doing it.”

Finnish President Alexander Stubb says Brexit was a “colossal mistake”



“It’s like amputating your leg without medical reason for doing it” pic.twitter.com/U84z7tsa4m — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) March 17, 2026

Stubb urged a radical rethink of the relationship between the UK and the EU in the wake of global geopolitical developments over the last few months.

Whilst he called for pragmatism and flexibility on both sides, Stubb also expressed his desire that the UK would one day rejoin the trading bloc.

“We need a U.K. voice in Europe. We really miss you guys,” he said. “I should probably express my view that it took you seven years to negotiate yourselves out of the EU, it will take you seven years to regret it, and then seven years to come back in. I hope.”

This echoed the words of Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez, who said earlier this year that he would “absolutely” support the UK rejoining the EU.

Ever since Labour returned to power in 2024, Keir Starmer’s government has spoken of realigning with the EU and rebuilding the relationship.

Over the last few months, senior figures in Starmer’s government – including the PM himself – have also openly criticised Brexit and the damage it has done to the British economy.

This week, chancellor Rachel Reeves reiterated her desire for closer alignment between the UK and the EU. However, both she and European affairs minister Nick Thomas-Symonds ruled out the possibility of Britain rejoining the bloc.

Stubb is not the first European leader to not mince their words when it comes to Brexit.

Last October, Albania’s prime minister Edi Rama delivered a scathing assessment of the UK’s decision to vote leave, highlighting how it had achieved none of the promises made by those who campaigned for Brexit.