Lee Anderson will rake in £100,000 a year for just eight hours work a week on GB News.

The deputy Tory chair was handed his own show alongside the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg, Esther McVey and Philip Davies on the channel.

He says he will use his new platform to communicate his views to the so-called ‘silent majority’ by speaking up for constituents outside the London bubble, presumably from the GB News studios located in Paddington.

The Tory Deputy Chairman said: “GB News is the true voice of the Great British silent majority.”

He added: “I’m joining the people’s channel to ensure their voice is heard.”

Editorial Director Michael Booker said: “Lee has been a breath of fresh air in Westminster since he was elected, doing something that many politicians are scared to do: talking honestly about what they believe.

“Our viewers and listeners appreciate his common-sense language, something that has been missing from politics for a long time. As the next election will be fought in the Red Wall, Lee’s insights into northern voters will be key.”

