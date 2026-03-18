Lee Anderson seemed to walk out of a speech that Volodymyr Zelensky was giving to MPs in Westminster.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian president spoke to around 120 MPs and peers in a Westminster committee room as part of a London visit.

During his speech, Zelensky said that the Iranian and Russian regimes are “brothers in hatred” and also warned against easing sanctions on Russian oil, saying it was “crucial” that pressure was maintained on Moscow.

However, towards the end of his speech, Reform MP Lee Anderson got up and walked out.

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Anderson’s swift exit seemed to be noticed by Zelensky, who joked that his speech “was too long, I’m sorry!”

Sharing the clip on X, someone said it was a “classless” move by Anderson to leave whilst Zelensky was still speaking.

Lee Anderson MP being as classless as ever, walking out whilst President Zelenskyy was still speaking. And he noticed. https://t.co/50YA2EgIyY — JanTheStitchWitch (@pictureladyjan) March 17, 2026

Others in attendance for the address were Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte, Defence Secretary John Healey and leaders of opposition parties.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky had met Starmer and King Charles, who was given an iPad by the Ukrainian president “as a sign of respect and gratitude”, to “strengthen our cooperation with the United Kingdom”.

Zelensky explained the symbolism of the iPad, saying that technology as simple as the Apple tablet was allowing Ukrainian commanders to control the nation’s security.

Ahead of his meeting with Zelensky, Starmer said “the focus must remain on Ukraine” despite the Iran war.”

“Putin can’t be the one who benefits from a conflict in Iran, whether that’s oil prices or the dropping of sanctions,” the PM said.