Britain’s most meaningful nights are often the ones hardest to capture. From the glow of a festival stage to the soft lighting of a wedding dancefloor, many of life’s biggest moments take place after dark. Yet for years, smartphone cameras have struggled in low light, leaving people with blurry photos, grainy videos and memories that simply don’t look as magical as the moment itself.

That challenge has become increasingly clear across the UK. New research commissioned by Samsung to mark the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra suggests that millions of people are missing out on capturing important memories because their devices can’t handle night photography.

When Memories Fade Into the Dark

Whether it’s a once-in-a-lifetime concert, a sunset on holiday or a packed wedding dancefloor, the moments people most want to remember often happen in challenging lighting conditions.

According to the research, four in ten Brits have lost meaningful memories because their phone struggled to capture photos or video in low light.

Many people have even stopped trying.

32% admit they’ve given up taking photos at night altogether, believing their device simply isn’t capable of producing good results.

Nearly three quarters say they feel frustrated with the quality of pictures taken after dark.

The problems are familiar to anyone who has tried to capture an evening moment:

Motion blur ruining live music videos

Grainy textures in dim venues

Poor zoom quality when filming artists on stage

Dark, underexposed images that fail to reflect the atmosphere of the night

Concerts, sunsets and indoor gatherings rank among the most disappointing shots for UK smartphone users. In fact, over half of Brits say capturing the perfect sunrise or sunset is harder than it looks.

The Challenges of Night Photography

Low-light photography presents several technical challenges for smartphones. Cameras need to collect as much light as possible while still keeping images sharp and stable.

When devices fall short, the results are easy to spot:

Blurred subjects when people or performers move

Grain caused by small sensors struggling in darkness

Poor stabilisation when filming in crowded or energetic environments

Loss of detail when zooming in

For live music fans, these issues are particularly frustrating. Motion blur affects 37% of videos taken at gigs, while 30% struggle with low brightness and 26% with grainy footage. A further third say poor zoom quality prevents them from getting usable clips of their favourite artists.

Perhaps most worrying is that nearly half of people say they’ve been unable to capture a meaningful moment—such as a wedding or celebration—because their phone didn’t perform well in low light.

A New Approach to Night Photography

Advances in smartphone camera technology are beginning to tackle these challenges. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has been engineered specifically to improve photography and video capture after dark.

The device introduces Enhanced Nightography Video alongside upgraded hardware designed to capture more light and detail. Wider camera apertures allow more light to reach the sensor, helping images remain clearer and richer even in dim environments or when zoomed in.

Stability is also critical when filming at night. The phone’s upgraded Super Steady technology includes a horizontal lock feature, helping maintain consistent framing even during movement—ideal for capturing energetic concerts, busy dancefloors or outdoor adventures.

The device also incorporates Galaxy AI-powered low-light photography and video, which intelligently processes scenes to reduce blur, improve brightness and maintain detail.

According to Annika Bizon, capturing these moments clearly is increasingly important.

“Life’s best moments don’t wait for perfect lighting,” she explains. “Whether it’s a sunset on holiday, your favourite band playing your song, or a packed dancefloor at a wedding, these are memories people want to relive clearly – not through blur and grain.”

Making Night Photography as Easy as Daytime

One of the most striking findings from Samsung’s research is how simple people want photography to be. Eight in ten Brits say they wish taking photos at night was as easy as during the day, with reliable point-and-shoot results.

Many respondents say they avoid adjusting camera settings because they either don’t know how or feel it’s too complicated during a live moment.

That’s why modern smartphone cameras are increasingly relying on automation and artificial intelligence. Instead of requiring users to manually change exposure or shutter speed, AI systems analyse the scene and adjust settings instantly to produce the best possible image.

The goal is simple: capture the atmosphere of the moment without interrupting it.

Capturing Britain’s Best Nights

As the UK prepares for a summer filled with festivals, weddings and evenings out, the ability to capture night-time memories is becoming more important than ever.

Moments like a first dance, a festival headline act or a sunset overlooking the sea deserve to be remembered exactly as they happened—not lost to darkness or digital noise.

With advances in low-light sensors, wider apertures, stabilisation technology and AI-driven image processing, smartphones are finally beginning to close the gap between what our eyes see and what our cameras capture.

For many people, that means the best nights of their lives may finally look as unforgettable in their photos and videos as they felt in the moment.