Lee Anderson – fresh from hitting out at the “do-gooders” who run food banks – has reassured voters in the Red Wall that the Tory Party is back on track now they are under the leadership of… Theresa May.

The MP for Ashfield said it had been a positive conference and hit out at the “gutter press” for trying to paint it otherwise.

That’s despite the week getting off to the worst start after Kwasi Kwarteng made a spectacular U-turn on his fiscal policy and several MPs seemingly briefing against the party.

Westminster Voting Intention (Red Wall):



LAB: 61% (+12)

CON: 23% (-11)

LDM: 7% (+2)

GRN: 4% (=)

REF: 3% (-4)



Via @RedfieldWilton, On 3-4 October,

Changes w/ 19-20 September. — British Electoral Politics (@electpoliticsuk) October 4, 2022

He told ITV’s Harry Horton that the party was back on track and that the members had made the right choice to appoint Liz Truss as PM.

Then came an unfortunate faux pas which he blamed on it being a “long week”.

You might say!

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson tells the 'gutter press': "We had Brexit, we had Boris, we had Corbyn. Now we've got Theresa May it's a different ball game altogether…" pic.twitter.com/69fv28UHIh — Harry Horton (@harry_horton) October 5, 2022

