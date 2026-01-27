Lee Anderson has been roundly mocked after he making an embarrassing gaffe ahead of the Gorton and Denton by-election.

The Greater Manchester constituency has been in the headline this week after its MP Andrew Gwynne resigned on health grounds, sparking a by-election.

This made national headlines as it opened up a potential path back to Westminster for Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham – a path that was quickly closed off by Labour, who blocked him from standing as the party’s candidate.

Following this controversial decision, many believe the seat is now a straight race between Reform UK and the Greens, who have emerged as the early favourites to win the vote.

Reform MP Lee Anderson clearly decided he wanted to do his bit for his party’s cause by campaigning in the area and connecting with voters.

He organised a big photo shoot to shout about the work he’d done over the weekend trying and convince locals to vote Reform at the by-election next month.

There was just one problem though: he’d actually been campaigning in the wrong constituency.

Yes, it turns out 30p Lee had spent the weekend in the constituency of Ashton-under-Lyne.

The humiliating gaffe was clocked when Reform’s chief whip was pictured with party supporters outside Stanley House Function Rooms, half a kilometre outside the Gorton and Denton boundary.

Sharing the picture on X, Anderson wrote: “Gorton & Denton. A cold but productive day in what will be a hotly contested seat.

“Reform UK fear no party. Bring it on.”

One of those to spot the error was Ashton-under-Lyne’s local MP, who is none other than former deputy PM Angela Rayner.

She told the Mirror: “Farage’s Reform can’t even find the Gorton and Denton constituency on a map.”

Referencing the latest Tory defection to Reform, she added: “Perhaps it’s because they’re too busy filling their party full of former Tories who failed the country.”

Labour Party chair Anna Turley said: “Farage’s Reform are proving from day one they won’t stand up for local residents in Gorton and Denton – they can’t even find the constituency on a map.

“While Reform try and get to grips with Google Maps, Labour activists have been out speaking to people right across the constituency about their priorities – particularly about the action we’ve taken to cut the cost of living and cut NHS waiting lists.

“Only Labour can beat Reform in Gorton and Denton.”

Meanwhile, Zack Polanski thanked Anderson for helping the Greens “keep out Reform in Gorton and Denton.”