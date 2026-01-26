There are now more members of Liz Truss’ disastrous cabinet in Nigel Farage’s team than there are in Kemi Badenoch’s.

On Monday, Suella Braverman became the latest Tory to opt for a lighter shade of blue as she jumped ship to Reform.

The former home secretary followed in the wake of Nadhim Zahawi and Robert Jenrick, and becomes Reform’s eighth sitting MP in the House of Commons.

Braverman is also the latest example of Reform recruiting a Tory who spent years in government creating the so-called ‘Broken Britain’ that Farage his supporters spend so much time criticising.

But Braverman’s defection has also created another embarrassing reality for the party who claim to be a change from establishment politics.

As was pointed out by former Downing Street advisor Theo Bertram, there are now more members of Liz Truss’s laughable cabinet in Reform than there are in the current Tory shadow cabinet.

There are now more members of Liz Truss' Cabinet in Nigel Farage's team than in Kemi Badenoch's team. — Theo Bertram (@theobertram) January 26, 2026

Tory defectors Braverman, Zahawi and Jake Berry were all members of Truss’s short-lived cabinet. At the time of writing, only Kemi Badenoch herself and James Cleverly are the current members of the Tory shadow cabinet who served in Truss’s government.

Current shadow home secretary Chris Philp attended Truss’ cabinet, but didn’t have formal cabinet member status.

And as an added bonus, Robert Jenrick was appointed a junior minister by the woman who lost to a lettuce.

Following Braverman’s defection, some joked that Farage was making it his aim to collect as many Truss cabinet members as possible.

Look at @Nigel_Farage collecting failed former Liz Truss Cabinet members like Pokémon. — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) January 26, 2026