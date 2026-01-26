Sir Keir Starmer has defended his party’s decision to block Andy Burnham from standing in the Gorton and Denton by-election.

Over the weekend, the Labour NEC (National Executive Committee) voted to block the Greater Manchester mayor from running in the by-election, by a vote of 8-1.

The decision has sparked an angry reaction from some parts of Labour, but Starmer has now defended the decision.

Speaking on Monday, the prime minister said allowing Burnham to stand in the by-election would have diverted resources from other Labour campaigns in May’s elections.

He said: “We have really important elections already across England for local councils, very important elections in Wales for the government there and very important elections in Scotland for the Scottish government that will affect millions of people.”

Starmer praised Burnham’s work as Greater Manchester mayor, saying he was doing a “great job.”

But he said letting the mayor run for the Gorton and Denton seat would “divert our resources” because of the ensuing mayoral election it would prompt.

Sir Keir argued that an election in the region “when it’s not necessary would divert our resources away from the elections that we must have, that we must fight and win”.

One of the main criticisms aimed at Labour’s decision to block Burnham’s bid is that he was seemingly the party’s best hope of keeping hold of the seat.

Polling had suggested that Reform would win the seat, unless Burnham was the Labour candidate in which case Labour would hold it.

Given the unpopularity of Starmer’s government, the seat is now being touted as a straight fight between Reform and the Greens, with some bookmakers even making Zack Polanski’s party the favourites.

In a statement following the news of the NEC’s decision, Burnham hit out at how the party is “being run these days,” claiming he was informed of the decision after the media were.

Speaking to media on Monday, Burnham said his “full focus” was on his job as mayor of Greater Manchester.