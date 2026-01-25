The Labour NEC (National Executive Committee) has voted to block Andy Burnham from running in the Gorton and Denton by-election, following a vote of 8-1 in favour in preventing the Greater Manchester Mayor from contesting the seat to secure his return to Parliament.

Why has Andy Burnham been blocked from running as an MP?

Of the nine senior politicians in charge of this verdict, Lucy Powell – the deputy PM – was the only one who supported Burnham’s bid to become an MP again. On Saturday afternoon, Mr. Burnham declared his intention to run for selection in the constituency. But those efforts have now been dashed.

The decision is likely to cause fury throughout the Labour Party itself. Andy Burnham, reportedly, also has leadership ambitions – and returning as an elected member of Parliament would have been the first step in any bid to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the top job.

Labour MPs furious over ‘disgusting’ decision

Some MPs have already vented their frustrations. Rosie Duffield, who is Labour’s representative in Canterbury, has hit out at the NEC, arguing that the Prime Minister is ‘loathed and weak’. She also went on to predict that this would serve to bring down the current administration.

“Of course Keir Starmer’s loyalists have blocked Andy Burnham. He is a popular and an effective leader, which just further highlights how loathed and weak Sir Keir is. This will be the end days for this administration now….” | Rosie Duffield

That depth of feeling also extends to John McDonnell, of the Labour left. The MP for Hayes & Harlington branded the decision as a ‘disgusting’ one, and echoed Duffield’s sentiments that this would ultimately prove to be the undoing of Sir Keir and his colleagues.

“Message to Keir: Do not underestimate the depth of anger people will feel about this disgusting decision. If you think it strengthens you I tell you it will simply hasten your demise. You could have shown magnanimous leadership but instead it’s cowardice.” | John McDonnell

Andy Burnham not running as an MP – what happens next?

Andy Burnham will continue to serve as Manchester Mayor – a position he can keep until 2029. As for Labour, their next step will be to create a shortlist of potential candidates who can successfully run in Gorton and Denton. This is expected to be completed by Monday evening.

Interviews with these candidates will take places on Tuesday, followed by hustings and an official selection on Saturday 31 January. The by-election, which is taking place due to Labour MP Andrew Gwynne stepping down, is yet to receive a confirmed date.

Early polling data suggests this will be a close race between Labour and Reform – with the Greens also eyeing up an outside chance of claiming their fifth MP in Westminster. However, these dynamics are likely to change, and pro-Andy Burnham voters could be tempted to look elsewhere.