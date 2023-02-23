A boxing match between Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson and ‘stop Brexit’ Steve Bray is set to take place.

The Express has reported that GB News is in talks with the pair about hosting a televised bout for charity after the Red Wall Tory MP threw down the gauntlet last month.

“If I win, he never protests out there again. If he wins, I’ll go and protest with him,” Anderson said at the time.

And according to reports, Bray has stepped up to the challenge.

GB News editorial director Mick Booker told Express.co.uk: “It’s the Rumble in the Westminster jungle between Lionheart Lee and Shouty Steve and GB News would certainly want to bring it to the world.

“I’m not exactly Eddie Hearn but I think we get a ring up by the Thames in Westminster and can serve up a Thrilla by the River!”

In an interview with Julia Hartley Brewer on Talk TV, Bray confirmed he had accepted the bout but could not resist an early jab at his rival.

He said: “I am so overwhelmed that they have made Lee Anderson deputy chairman because we all know that it will be one of the final nails in the coffin.”

Responding to offers from Anderson to join him in the protests if he loses, Bray added: “I don’t want Anderson anywhere near me.”

He insisted the condition was that Mr Anderson quits as an MP, adding: “Who wants to see two men in their 50s in a ring anyway?”

Anderson is less convinced that his opponent is serious.

He told the Express: “He won’t accept, pal.”

