Lego has managed to infuriate a number of right-wing channels by unveiling a new range of figures with physical and mental disabilities in an attempt to reflect diversity.

The new Lego Friends collection includes characters with Down’s syndrome, anxiety, and missing limbs to “enable more children to feel represented during play”.

The toys are intended to “celebrate diverse friendships in the modern world”, but they have provoked outrage among certain right-wing factions of society.

A Fox News host claimed that Lego is “going woke” following the move.

Jimmy Failla said: “The reason they force identity into toys is because they think identity comes with a built-in political orientation, and that’s what they’re after here.

“I’m not having it.”

The Telegraph, meanwhile, also lashed out at the “woke” move.

This is an appalling piece. Even by the Telegraph's existing low standards. pic.twitter.com/v1sU8vT7sy — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 23, 2023

They have since updated the headline, but it didn’t stop online commentators from sharing the original:

Looks like @Telegraph fixed it. Thank you. But we saw what you did. pic.twitter.com/pC3IkNlqF4 — Adam Hills (@adamhillscomedy) February 22, 2023

