Rishi Sunak has vowed he will “not let you down” in reducing NHS waiting lists, repairing the economy and tackling illegal migration in his first party political broadcast as Prime Minister.

He blamed the pandemic for creating huge backlogs in the health service, and promised “hard-headed common sense” in approaching the migration issue.

“Our country faces some of the biggest challenges any of us will have seen in our lifetimes, with our economy, in our NHS on our borders,” Mr Sunak said in the clip, first broadcast on ITV.

Watch my first broadcast to the nation as Prime Minister, tomorrow on BBC and ITV



— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) January 10, 2023

But, as has become the norm with the Conservative Party, the video was riddled with the usual Jackanory storylines.

Thankfully, lawyer Peter Stefanovic was on hand to fix it!

Jeez! I've just seen Rishi Sunak's first Party Political Broadcast.



I've fixed it for him — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 12, 2023

