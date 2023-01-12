The Labour candidate set to go up against Boris Johnson in Uxbridge and South Ruislip says the former prime minister’s constituents “deserve a full-time MP”.

Danny Beales, 34, a councillor and charity worker who grew up in the area, told the Guardian that the contest will be a “bellwether seat” and could point to a Labour landslide if it falls out of Johnson’s hands.

He said the issues being felt by voters are also the key issues nationally – “on the doorstep people say they feel poorer”, Beales told the newspaper.

Discussing the chances of a “Michael Portillo moment”, when the then defence secretary lost to Labour’s Stephen Twigg in another outer London constituency, Beales said:

“Potentially, there could be a ‘Boris Johnson moment’, but my interest in standing isn’t about headlines, it’s because I think the area deserves a Labour MP and we desperately need a Labour government.”

But he will also be targeting Johnson personally. “People deserve a full-time MP, I’ve heard so many times from people of all political persuasions that they don’t get a response from Boris’s office, and that he only turns up once a year.”

Read the interview in full here.

