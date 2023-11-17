Larry & Paul’s video message to the Conservative Party tracking 14 years of abject failure has won plaudits on social media.

The comedy duo amalgamated the key highlights from consecutive Tory administrations, which adequately summarise the mood of the nation going into the next election.

According to the latest polling, support for Rishi Sunak’s party has sunk to lows last seen under Liz Truss, with the Conservatives flirting dangerously with the sub-20 mark.

Labour, meanwhile, has hit 44 per cent of the vote with the Lib Dems, Reform Party and Greens all floating around the 10 per cent mark.

Watch this absolute classic below:

This is one of the greatest things I have ever seen. 🇬🇧 https://t.co/5lbtRBsJ6l — Brendan May (@bmay) November 17, 2023

