Support for the Conservatives has sunk to lows last seen under Liz Truss, according to the latest YouGov polling.

Rishi Sunak’s party is currently polling on 21 per cent as public backing for the Tories falls off a cliff.

Labour, meanwhile, continues to bobble on 44 per cent of the vote and the Lib Dems, Reform Party and Greens all float around the 10 per cent mark.

YouGov this morning has the Tories on their lowest percentage since Truss



CON 21%

LAB 44%

LD 10%

REF 10%

GREEN 8% pic.twitter.com/ixBAy8zwla — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) November 16, 2023

The polling comes after the government’s flagship Rwanda policy was ruled to be unlawful by the Supreme Court in a devastating blow to Sunak.

Many Conservative MPs are concerned that a failure to “stop the boats” will hit them badly at the next general election, expected within a year.

Asked if a flight will take off before then, James Cleverly, the home secretary, told Times Radio: “We’re absolutely determined to make that happen.”

But he admitted “the timescales that we are looking at can vary depending on circumstances”.

Related: Robert Jenrick savaged by Victoria Derbyshire for saying Tories ‘won’ Rwanda battle