A study of polling figures has found that Labour’s popularity is boosted when Sir Keir Starmer self-isolates.

TheTimes analysis looked at the five times the Labour leader has been forced to shield, revealing that the party fares better when he is away.

On September 9th, the Tories had a four-point lead over Labour, but by September 17th when Sir Keir first isolated, the parties were neck and neck on 40 per cent.

On December 22nd and January 27th, YouGov had Labour four points ahead of the Tories while the party leader shielded.

Despite the Tories enjoying a healthy lead in the polls during the summer, on July 21st Labour were only four points behind.

The latest poll from YouGov on November 4, which surveyed 1,699 Britons, saw Labour on 35 per cent and the Tories on 36 per cent.

Matt Chorley, Times journalist and broadcaster, said in his article: “There is only one lesson to take from this. Cancel the wi-fi. Cut up his sim.

“Starmer must not be let out of the house.

“This is cross-party advice. Most Conservatives would benefit from a spell out of sight, out of mind after the full-time food lobbyist Owen Paterson announced he will no longer be doing his bit of MP work on the side.

“They must be saved from themselves, to stop them voting for things just because Boris Johnson told them to, and then being surprised that he has commitment issues.”

