The Labour Party has attracted criticism for trying to fundraise off a scandal concerning an MP who has been suspended by the party.

An email sent to supporters asked them to “chip in to our general election campaign fund” after it was revealed that one of the Conservative Party’s biggest donors, Frank Hester, allegedly said Diane Abbott, Britain’s longest-serving black MP, made him “want to hate all black women” and that she “should be shot”.

The correspondence noted that the Labour Party was “fuming” that the Tories’ election coffers would be bolstered to the tune of £10 million, giving them a “huge financial advantage”.

“That’s why we’re asking you today if you can chip in to our general election campaign fund. The Tories won’t return the tainted £10 million, and it makes it all the more difficult for us to beat the Tories in the next general election.

“Their pockets are deep, but if you donate today, you can help us make real strides to close the huge fundraising gap between us and the Tories.”

But the email has attracted criticism given that Abbott is currently suspended from the party pending an investigation.

The MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, who served in Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet, had the party whip withdrawn after she suggested Jewish, Irish and Traveller people had never been “subject to racism”.

She apologised “unreservedly” for the letter, which was published in The Observer in April 2023, saying:

’I wish to wholly and unreservedly withdraw my remarks and disassociate myself from them.

“The errors arose in an initial draft being sent. But there is no excuse, and I wish to apologise for any anguish caused.

“Racism takes many forms, and it is completely undeniable that Jewish people have suffered its monstrous effects, as have Irish people, Travellers and many others.

“Once again, I would likely to apologise publicly for the remarks and any distress caused as a result of them.”

