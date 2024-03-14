Ashfield MP Lee Anderson says he’s seeking legal advice over a Spectator front cover

The Reform UK man is featured alongside Sunak in an article on the crumbling Red Wall

He says it makes him look fat and old with a big nose

Lee Anderson says he has sought legal advice over a Spectator front cover that depicts him as fat and old with a big nose.

The politically conservative magazine used the Ashfield MP to visualise a story on the Red Wall, which looks set to crumble at the next election.

Boris Johnson stormed to power in 2019 on the back of support in areas traditionally considered to be Labour heartlands.

Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party lost 47 seats in areas such as Ashfield, Bolsover, Sedgefield and Wakefield.

All of these seats voted to leave the European Union by substantial margins, and Brexit played a major role in these seats changing hands.

But Sunak, who is the third prime minister since Johnson was elected in 2019, is facing a rebellion among Red Wall MPs, with Anderson recently defecting to Reform UK in a bid to “get his country back”.

The shift was featured on the Spectator’s front page this week, sparking quite a reaction from Mr Anderson!

They've done it again.



Made me look fat and old with a big nose.



Legal advice being sought. pic.twitter.com/P5w4zHJP1E — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) March 13, 2024

Related: All the times Lee Anderson talked smack about Reform UK