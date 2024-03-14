Glastonbury headliners for 2024 confirmed

Dua Lipa and SZA are among them, meaning it is the first time in the festival’s history that there have been two female headliners

Coldplay takes up the other spot, with Shania Twain in as this year’s legend

British singer Dua Lipa, country pop superstar Shania Twain, rock band Coldplay and American singer SZA are among the first major acts announced for Glastonbury 2024.

Canadian singer Twain, known for hits including Man I Feel Like A Woman, You’re Still The One and That Don’t Impress Me Much, will perform on the Pyramid Stage at the Worthy Farm festival in Somerset which is being held from June 26 to 30.

The five-time Grammy-award winner has sold more than 100 million records in her career, making her one of the most successful musicians.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis previously revealed she had booked a major female artist for the coveted Sunday afternoon legends’ slot.

Also taking to the Pyramid stage will be US rock band LCD Soundsystem, British rapper Little Simz, Nigerian singer Burna Boy, 80s chart-topper singer Cyndi Lauper and British soul star Olivia Dean.

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2024 line-up poster. Many more acts and attractions still to be announced.



Tickets for this year's Festival are sold out, but our prize draw for 20 pairs is raising emergency funds to support people affected by conflict, at… pic.twitter.com/1NhUYmghuE — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 14, 2024

