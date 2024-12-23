The Labour Party has ended 2024 with a clear lead in the polls after winning the General Election with a landslide in July.

Sir Keir Starmer took the keys to Downing Street in July after decisively defeating Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives on July 4th taking 411 seats to their 121.

But the party’s honeymoon period was short-lived after riots broke out across Britain in response to a mass stabbing in Southport.

Economic woes and a dramatic victory for Donald Trump in the US have also added to Labour’s headwinds, which have been exacerbated by a resurgent Reform UK Party.

But the prime minister will buoyed by new polling from Opinium which shows Labour retains a healthy lead over the Conservatives.

The poll puts Labour on 29 per cent of public support, six points clear of the Conservatives (23 per cent) and seven points ahead of Reform UK, which currently sits in third on 22 per cent.

The Lib Dems and Greens trail in third and fourth with 11 per cent and 10 per cent of the vote share respectively.

