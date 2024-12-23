The Labour Party is working to put “ordinary people at the front of the queue”, Lucy Powell has told the Mirror.

Reflecting on the first months of the new government, the Commons leader highlighted new protections for renters as evidence Labour has started to “turn the tables towards ordinary people”.

Some 30 bills were introduced into Parliament since the Summer, with two-thirds of those listed in the King’s speech already progressing through Parliament.

New reforms on planning, criminal justice and border security will also come to the fore in 2025.

Meanwhile, tax loopholes for the super-rich have been closed and the railways are set to be brought back into public ownership after years of private sector failure.

The Great British Energy Bill, nearly through parliament, will also help achieve home-grown energy security and bring down bills.

“After an era dogged by Tory sleaze and scandal, and politics engaged in an ongoing soap opera about itself, it’s no wonder that most people have so little faith and belief in politics. We’ve got to change that”, Powell said.

“Actually getting on with improving everyday lives is part of that. So too is how politics operates.”

She added: “we can’t do everything everyone wants by the first Christmas after an election, but we’ve begun the work of change that people voted for.”

Related: Labour ends year with clear lead in the polls